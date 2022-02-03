USL League One Expansion.

Every great story has a beginning. Ours starts in 1893, along the untamed waters of the New River, where bold explorers pushed against the currents, charted unfamiliar territory, and dared to imagine what could lie ahead.

That same spirit of adventure, determination, and discovery lives on today as Fort Lauderdale United FC prepares to bring professional men’s soccer back to Broward County in Spring 2027, competing in USL League One.